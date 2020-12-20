Graveside services for Mrs. Peggy Jo Sharron will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sharron, 87, of Bailey, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Bedford Care Center of Marion.

Peggy was wonderful Mother and Granny to her children and nine grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed music and was a talented pianist. In her younger years she was a cosmetologist; she then went on to work in management in Hotels in Meridian having retired after over 30 years at Best Western of Meridian. Peggy was also an animal lover, especially her two dogs, whom she dearly adored.

Mrs. Peggy is survived by her children Rock Sharron (Diane), Beth Ryan, Russ Sharron (Lisa Moore), Chris Sharron (Jade). Grandchildren Samantha Manning (Mark), Jessica Ryan, Blake Sharron, and Cade Sharron. Great-grandchildren Kennedy, Reese and Owen Manning; and Kyleigh and Peyton Sharron as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Sharron is preceded in death by her husband D.J. Sharron; parents Hobe and Hazel Bailey; and her son-in-law Mark Ryan.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Sharron family will receive guest from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home prior to graveside rites. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

