Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that hit the Afghan capital has killed at least nine people.

The Afghan interior said that the blast Sunday morning wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on...
Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter dies at 97
Meeting via Zoom.
State health officer meets with city leaders
Robert Michael Lundstrom (far left) and Jacob Brent Fitzgerald (third from left) were...
AG: Six child predators sentenced to prison

Latest News

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
Iraqi army: Rocket barrage targets US Embassy in Baghdad
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Trump to return to Georgia to support GOP Senate candidates
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State