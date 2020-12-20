Patchy fog and drizzle is in the forecast for tomorrow morning, but sunny skies will follow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a gray and groggy day today, but we are only seeing a few isolated showers left and then we will be dry for the rest of the night. We will be in the mid to upper 40′s by 11 PM tonight and the clouds will be staying around.

We will still see clouds in the morning and some patchy drizzle and fog. The fog will move out of east Mississippi and west Alabama by 9 AM, while the drizzle will only last until 8 AM.By lunch time we will be seeing clear conditions with only a few clouds in the sky. Through the afternoon we will reach the lower 60′s as the sun comes out.

The sun will go down right before 5 PM and we will start to cool off into the mid 50′s quickly. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40′s again tomorrow night and we will remain dry Tuesday.

Rain returns into the forecast by Wednesday evening and we will see rain last into Thursday morning. However, we will be dry Christmas day and a bit chillier with temperatures in the mid 40′s for the highs. Overnight we will be in the mid 20′s, but we aren’t expecting any snow. Even though we will be chilly on Christmas, we were right on the mark today with our average temperatures which were in the upper 50′s.

We will be in the lower 60′s tomorrow with clear skies by the afternoon after a morning full of fog and patchy drizzle. We will be dry on Tuesday and the rain will return on Wednesday evening and last until Thursday morning. This will knock our temperatures down into the mid 40′s for high’s and we will be in the mid 20′s by night. Saturday and Sunday sunny skies will stay in the forecast and temperatures will start to increase into the lower 50′s.

