Alcorn County tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The tax collector for Alcorn County, Larry Ross, has been arrested after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement by a local grand jury.

Special agents from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office issued a demand letter at the time of the arrest, alleging Ross owes $69,155.23 to taxpayers in Alcorn County. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

The auditor says Ross embezzled from the county by taking cash he obtained from recycling unused vehicle license tags. He also allegedly took cash from fees collected by his office. Investigators also say they found evidence Ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as tax collector. From March 2012 through March 2020, Ross purportedly embezzled $2,689.58 from Alcorn County.

In addition to the criminal findings, Ross is allegedly responsible for losses to the county in the amounts of $43,746.48 and $5,478.81 through waiving late penalties associated with the licensing and registration of motor vehicles.

Ross surrendered at the Alcorn County Jail Monday. His bond was set at $10,000 by the court.

If convicted, Ross faces up to 45 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. A conviction would also prevent him from serving as an elected official in the future.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the state auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

