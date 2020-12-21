Anderson Regional Medical Center receives 200 COVID vaccine doses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Medical Center has received 200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for frontline workers.

Healthcare workers at Anderson Hospital are calling the vaccine a shot of hope after months of fighting on the front lines of this virus.

“Everyone here is excited about finally receiving the vaccine. We have been awaiting this moment so we can offer protection to our employees, physicians, nurses and technicians. They take care of COVID patients on a day to day basis,” said Dr. Keith Everett, Anderson’s chief medial officer.

The hospital is targeting members of its workforce who are at high risk.

“Patients are being brought in based on that priority list as to who receives the vaccine. We will not be able to give it to every employee today. We are only giving to the ones that are at greatest risk,” said Everett.

High-risk staff members said the vaccines help to put their minds at ease when assisting COVID-19 patients.

“It’s been scary when going home after you have been taking care of these patients. You worry that you are carrying it home to your family. I feel that I will be more confident in taking care of them. I will have the confidence in knowing that I have been vaccinated,” said Jill Moore, ICU nurse.

Healthcare workers will receive their second vaccination in the next 28 days.

“We know that this is the beginning of the vaccination process for everyone. Hoping this will end the pandemic,” said Everett.

Frontline workers were given two Tylenol pills after they received their vaccinations.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.