City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:08 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:37 PM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:51 AM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:03 AM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 3:06 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.