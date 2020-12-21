Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ArrestAddressCharge
DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994765 SUQUALENA ST MARION, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK
DANIEL COLTON, 19832015 MOSBY RD APT K7 MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CYNTHIA FAULKNER-WEIR, 1971160 SPAULDING RD NEW CANEY, TXDUI OTHER, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
AUSTIN PARKER, 19961414 W CHURCH ST NEWTON, MSDUI OTHER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, RESISTING ARREST
DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994765 SUQUALENA ST MARION, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ANTHONY LEMON, 19744585 CHICKEN HOUSE RD TOOMSUBA, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ROSHANDA CLARK, 19832425 STATE BLVD MERIDAIN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JEREMY S SPANN, 1989546 F PONTA HILLS RD W MERIDIAN,MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KISHAM PATEL, 1993524 BONITA LAKES DR MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK, FALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
JAMES WOLFGANG, 1987710 B ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT, INDECENT EXPOSURE
JEMORREO D THOMAS, 1996312 5TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SABRESHA WALLACE, 1993271 GREENHILL RD TOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
OTIS WATKINS, 1990HOMELESSTRESPASSING
MICHELLE ROLAND, 19761421 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DAVID Z ALLEN, 19892340 32ND ST.
MERIDIAN, MS		DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:08 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:37 PM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:51 AM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:03 AM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:06 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Felony Arrests

There were no felony arrests to report.

