City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Arrest
|Address
|Charge
|DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994
|765 SUQUALENA ST MARION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK
|DANIEL COLTON, 1983
|2015 MOSBY RD APT K7 MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|CYNTHIA FAULKNER-WEIR, 1971
|160 SPAULDING RD NEW CANEY, TX
|DUI OTHER, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|AUSTIN PARKER, 1996
|1414 W CHURCH ST NEWTON, MS
|DUI OTHER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, RESISTING ARREST
|DYLAN T STEPHENS, 1994
|765 SUQUALENA ST MARION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ANTHONY LEMON, 1974
|4585 CHICKEN HOUSE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ROSHANDA CLARK, 1983
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDAIN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JEREMY S SPANN, 1989
|546 F PONTA HILLS RD W MERIDIAN,MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|KISHAM PATEL, 1993
|524 BONITA LAKES DR MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK, FALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
|JAMES WOLFGANG, 1987
|710 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT, INDECENT EXPOSURE
|JEMORREO D THOMAS, 1996
|312 5TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SABRESHA WALLACE, 1993
|271 GREENHILL RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|OTIS WATKINS, 1990
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING
|MICHELLE ROLAND, 1976
|1421 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|DAVID Z ALLEN, 1989
|2340 32ND ST.
MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF AGREEMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:08 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:37 PM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:51 AM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:03 AM on December 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:06 AM on December 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Felony Arrests
There were no felony arrests to report.
