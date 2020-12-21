Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,100 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases, 2 new deaths and 233 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases, 2 new deaths and 233 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 195,500 as of December 20.

So far, 4,411 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke11175510427
Kemper62719439
Lauderdale450816435886
Neshoba275113317754
Newton1438326611
Wayne1552256610

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

