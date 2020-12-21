COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,100 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases, 2 new deaths and 233 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 195,500 as of December 20.

So far, 4,411 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 148,466 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1117 55 104 27 Kemper 627 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4508 164 358 86 Neshoba 2751 133 177 54 Newton 1438 32 66 11 Wayne 1552 25 66 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

