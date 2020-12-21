Advertisement

Gov. Kay Ivey, top state health officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer...
Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.(Governor's Office)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

Donna Pugh, a registered nurse at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, administered the vaccines.

Gov. Ivey applauded the scientists, medical professionals and the Trump Administration for “their nonstop commitment to creating and distributing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

The governor’s message today was one of confidence in this proven vaccine. She also thanked ‘health care heroes’ who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, especially as we are approaching Christmas.

