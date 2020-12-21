Heavy storms likely Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas Week is here. The first half of the week will be unseasonably warm. The second half of the week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, will be unseasonably cold. The transition from warm to cold will be rainy for us.

Storms Arrive Wednesday Night

That transition happens Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Our next weather maker is over the Pacific Northwest Monday night. It will organize over the Central Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday. A line of heavy storms can bring some gusty winds Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The exact timing can vary, but here is the way things look right now:

Storms arrive in our western areas around 10 PM Wednesday

Storms sweep from west to east through Philadelphia, Union, Decatur, Louisville, Newton, Macon, and DeKalb between 10 PM and midnight.

Storms track through Meridian, Collinsville, Marion, Chunky, Hickory, Scooba, Enterprise, Quitman, Stonewall, Livingston, Geiger, Epes, Cuba, and York between midnight and 2 AM Thursday.

Storms track through Butler, Demopolis, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Waynesboro, Linden, and Sweet Water between 2 AM and 4 AM Thursday.

The biggest storms end for our area by 4 AM Thursday.

Any lingering rain ends by 7 AM Thursday.

Will Storms Be Severe?

Right now, energy for severe storms looks limited. That means that while heavy storms can occur, and one or two may produce some 40 mph wind gusts, severe thunderstorms are unlikely. If this changes, we will let you know.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours will be calm. This evening will be clear, and we will cool to the mid-40s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 37 degrees. Tuesday will start sunny with mid-to-upper 30s. We will warm to a high temperature of 66 degrees amid increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Christmas Forecast

Christmas Eve will start with rain in the early morning hours. By sunrise, the rain will be fading, and it will end by 7-8 AM. Then the day will be cooler with a high temperature of 48 degrees and a low temperature of 38 degrees. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and cold. The high temperature will be near 44 degrees. The morning low temperature will be near 25 degrees.

Winter Started Monday

The Winter Solstice occurred on Monday morning, marking the beginning of Winter. Monday was also the shortest daylight period of any day of the year, and our daylight will gradually become longer over time until we reach the longest the day of the year: the summer solstice in June.

