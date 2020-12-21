James Carter Foundation recognizes youth

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ­­­The Carter Foundation held its Youth Induction ceremony where young men were recognized for their community service hours.

Fourteen teens were honored with a Carter Foundation jacket at the Multi County Community Agency building Sunday afternoon. The teens donated 80 hours of their time to identify things in their community that needed to be fixed or improved. Teens were given awards for their hard work and dedication to their community. Organizers say their goal is to teach the youth about the importance of networking as they practice team building.

“With this group, it’s a special group because the young men that started with us, all have graduated,” said James Carter, founder of the James Carter Foundation. “Every kid that has come through our program has graduated. We have a 100% graduation rate. And we’re just looking forward to seeing these kids walk the line and be productive citizens.”

The young men weren’t the only ones honored. The mentors that have guided the young men were recognized with awards as well.

