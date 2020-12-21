Advertisement

Local businesses discuss holiday sales

Harry Mayer Clothiers
Harry Mayer Clothiers(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped people from shopping at local businesses this holiday season.

Newscenter 11 spoke to merchants to find out how their sales have been leading up to Christmas. As people make their last-minute Christmas purchases, staff with Harry Mayer Clothiers said that the pandemic has not slowed down their business all that much.

“Despite COVID, I think our sales have been really good this year. We have had a few setbacks, especially with sending out packages and getting things delivered to us, with California being shut down and then with New York, that’s really delayed some things,” said Reagan Welden, sales associate. “So it’s really just been us having enough merchandise to be able to sell things to people, but other than that, we’ve had a really good year.”

Harry Mayer Clothiers has extended its hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, with hours on Christmas Eve to be determined.

