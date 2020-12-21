MEMA executive director hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency executive director is hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

In a Facebook post, officials said executive director Greg Michel is in ‘good spirits’ after revealing he is battling pneumonia.

It was reported that Michel tested positive for the coronavirus on December 9.

Officials say MEMA will continue its operations while taking the necessary precautions to protect their staff.

Read MEMA’s full statement below:

“MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel has been admitted to the hospital as he battles pneumonia, a complication brought on by COVID-19. The director remains in good spirits and is grateful to the medical staff treating him and all those suffering during this pandemic. MEMA continues to operate as usual while taking every precaution necessary to protect our staff. Our thoughts are with the director as he fights this virus.” - Malary White, Director of External Affairs, MEMA

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.