Advertisement

MHP initiates ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign

The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its annual safety awareness initiative, ‘Home for the Holidays’, Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 12:01 a.m., through Sunday, Dec. 27 at midnight.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its annual safety awareness initiative, ‘Home for the Holidays’, Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 12:01 a.m., through Sunday, Dec. 27 at midnight.

“Troopers will be on the highways as a reminder for everyone to be aware of their driving habits,” said Col. Randy Ginn, director of MHP. “We’re asking everyone who will be in the driver’s seat to avoid cell phone distractions, make sure all occupants are restrained and obey the traffic laws while traveling.”

During the 2019 Christmas enforcement period, MHP investigated 116 crashes including 3 fatalities and made 39 D.U.I. arrests in the 3 day period.

“Christmas is a special time to spend with family and friends. We can have a safe holiday period if we all work together,” said Ginn. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone makes it home for the holidays.”

Drivers are encouraged to make sure their vehicle is in good working condition and they are well rested before getting behind the wheel. Due to the possibility of inclement weather across the state, driving conditions should be monitored as well.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested, 1 sentenced in undercover child exploitation operation
The town of Marion held its 12th annual Christmas Toy Drive, and many are saying it was the...
Unexpected turnout for annual Marion Toy Drive
MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel
MEMA executive director hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer...
Gov. Kay Ivey, top state health officials receive COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare workers at Anderson Hospital are calling the COVID-19 vaccine a shot of hope after...
Anderson Regional Medical Center receives 200 COVID vaccine doses
With only a few days left in the Christmas season, the local Salvation Army is only at about...
Salvation Army grateful for support, needing more help
Special agents from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office issued a demand letter to Larry...
Alcorn County tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
Harry Mayer Clothiers
Local businesses discuss holiday sales