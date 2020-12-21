Advertisement

Monday morning fog leads to sunny skies

Futurecast - Monday Dec 21 at 3 PM
Futurecast - Monday Dec 21 at 3 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Patchy dense fog is possible in spots through 10 this morning. You’ll probably want to leave some extra time to get to your destination so you don’t feel rushed through the fog. Remember to use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. After the fog goes away, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-60s on our Monday.

Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s on our Tuesday morning as patchy fog becomes possible once again. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. A cold front will approach the area from the west on our Wednesday, and will bring with it rain and a few rumbles of thunder to our area Wednesday night and into early-Thursday morning.

The rainfall could be locally heavy at times, especially if any thunderstorms can develop. Instability will be very limited as the front moves through, so severe weather is not expected at this time. The rain will come to an end around sunrise on Thursday, and much colder air will follow the frontal passage. Wintry precipitation is not expected. Highs on Thursday will only climb into the upper-40s. Christmas Day will be colder, with morning lows in the mid-20s and highs only in the mid-40s!

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested, 1 sentenced in undercover child exploitation operation
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
MCBI Tribal Chief Ben and Deb Haaland
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians on historic nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

Latest News

We will be cloudy and foggy tomorrow morning, but clearing by the mid-morning.
Patchy fog and drizzle is in the forecast for tomorrow morning, but sunny skies will follow.
Rain will come through tonight and last until tomorrow morning.
Rain is approaching and we will see scattered showers tonight and tomorrow morning.
Weather - December 18, 2020
Weather - December 18, 2020
Rain will fall Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Rain is on the way for Saturday night