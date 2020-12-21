Monday morning fog leads to sunny skies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Patchy dense fog is possible in spots through 10 this morning. You’ll probably want to leave some extra time to get to your destination so you don’t feel rushed through the fog. Remember to use your low-beam headlights when driving through fog and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. After the fog goes away, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-60s on our Monday.

Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s on our Tuesday morning as patchy fog becomes possible once again. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. A cold front will approach the area from the west on our Wednesday, and will bring with it rain and a few rumbles of thunder to our area Wednesday night and into early-Thursday morning.

The rainfall could be locally heavy at times, especially if any thunderstorms can develop. Instability will be very limited as the front moves through, so severe weather is not expected at this time. The rain will come to an end around sunrise on Thursday, and much colder air will follow the frontal passage. Wintry precipitation is not expected. Highs on Thursday will only climb into the upper-40s. Christmas Day will be colder, with morning lows in the mid-20s and highs only in the mid-40s!

