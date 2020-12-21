Organization gives Christmas baskets to community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Reflection of Life Associations traveled neighborhood to neighborhood gifting food to local families in need.

The organization celebrated its 2nd annual Christmas baskets where they deliver meals to families that really need it.

Members of the organization knocked on several doors to deliver a box filled with canned food, ham, bread, and cake mix.

Organizers said this is a great way to reach out to people in the community and to help others have a Merry Christmas.

