Salvation Army grateful for support, needing more help

With only a few days left in the Christmas season, the local Salvation Army is only at about 40% of its goal.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian started the Red Kettle season with a goal of $130,000, and thanks to donors, reports raising at least $51,135.07 as of Monday morning.

The organization said it’s appreciation of the community response during a difficult time.

There are only a few days left in the Christmas season. This year, in addition to some locations where you’ll see the familiar bell ringers, donations are also being collected at the checkout register at participating stores and online because of the pandemic.

For the remainder of this week, donations to our Red Kettle Campaign can be given online at this website.

Joining the #FightForGood provides an opportunity for people to fight for neighbors in need by donating to The Salvation Army’s local programs and services, providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless and Christmas assistance for families in need. The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years, and although this year looks a little different, the kettles still bring positive change to our community.

“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us make this season a big win for our neighbors in need,” said Lt. Tamara Robb, The Salvation Army of Meridian Corps Officer.

For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Meridian, contact Lt. Tamara Robb at 601-483-6156.

