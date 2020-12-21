Unexpected turnout for annual Marion Toy Drive

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A partnership between law enforcement, first responders, and State Representatives came together to help the Marion Police Department distribute thousands of toys to hundreds of boys and girls.

The town of Marion held its 12th annual Christmas Toy Drive, and many are saying it was the biggest turnout they have ever had.

Over 600 people lined up at the Hamasa Shriners Temple to get free gifts for their children this Christmas.

“This event is about several agencies coming together to make this happen as well as the community. When you do all of that, you win. That is what we want to do. It’s amazing having all these agencies coming together to make something good happen,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.

Families were able to get a few toys to add under the Christmas tree as well as goodie bags.

“Shriners is all about children. That is our goal because we have Shriners hospitals. Seeing how all these children are getting toys and all the organizations helping, makes my heart boil over with joy. This is a season of giving,” said Richard Whitehead, Hamasa Shriners recorder.

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said he was overwhelmed by the amount of people that showed up.

“We did not expect this big of a crowd. A lot of people are in need is how I look at it. COVID-19 put a lot of people out of work. That’s one reason why they are here. We are here to help them,” said Davis.

There to lend a helping hand was Meridian Police Chief Chris Read with a special surprise for the public.

“The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, we have two full time mounted patrol police officers. We have two beautiful Clydesdale. One name is Blaze, and the other one is named Maverick. They will be full time mounted patrolling our downtown district area,” said Meridian Police Chief Chris Read.

State Representative talked about the importance of giving back.

“I’m glad that the city of Meridian and the town of Marion partnered to have this event in Marion. It’s great to see all these kids getting excited knowing that Christmas is here,” said District 33 Senator Jeff Tate.

All the gifts were donated to help those in need this Christmas season.

“We look at these gifts as planting a seed. It is not about a ball or toy it’s about planting that seed. We’re going to see the fruits of it, and we are excited about it,” said Read

Dozens of volunteers helped make sure the event ran smoothly.

