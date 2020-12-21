Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Marion woman charged with felony child abuse
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested, 1 sentenced in undercover child exploitation operation
The town of Marion held its 12th annual Christmas Toy Drive, and many are saying it was the...
Unexpected turnout for annual Marion Toy Drive
MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel
MEMA executive director hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries
Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer...
Gov. Kay Ivey, top state health officials receive COVID-19 vaccine