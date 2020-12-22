City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22, 2020

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM.



Robbery

At 2:52 PM on December 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of 25th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and then assaulted and his wallet was taken, the case is currently under investigation.



Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.



Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.



Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.



Auto Burglary

At 3:42 PM on December 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.



Residential Burglary

At 12:28 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.



Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.



At 6:08 PM on December 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.