COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,548 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 268,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 61,472 probable cases of COVID-19. There were 3,548 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 3,910 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been 183,625 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You may find numbers for your specific county here and view the surveillance dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 479 21 2119 Sumter 771 24 3863 Marengo 1652 26 8984 Pickens 1601 25 8189

The state reports 30,994 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,526 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

