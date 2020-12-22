COVID-19 in Mississippi: New single-day high in deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases, a record daily number of new deaths at 79 and 234 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 197,691 as of December 20.

So far, 4,490 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1127 55 104 27 Kemper 630 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4536 165 362 86 Neshoba 2787 134 177 55 Newton 1462 32 70 11 Wayne 1557 25 66 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

