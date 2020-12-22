Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: New single-day high in deaths reported

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases, a record daily number of...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases, a record daily number of new deaths at 79 and 234 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(WVLT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases, a record daily number of new deaths at 79 and 234 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 197,691 as of December 20.

So far, 4,490 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke11275510427
Kemper63019439
Lauderdale453616536286
Neshoba278713417755
Newton1462327011
Wayne1557256610

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

