Crimenet 12_21_20

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Demetria Reed.

Reed is a 34-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he’s been charged with shooting into a vehicle.

If you know where Reed can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

