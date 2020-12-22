Advertisement

Crimenet 12_21_20

Robert Demetria Reed
Robert Demetria Reed(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Demetria Reed.

Reed is a 34-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he’s been charged with shooting into a vehicle.

If you know where Reed can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

