Advertisement

Dobbs reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, announces new Moderna vaccine distribution plans

Mississippi State Department of Health now has 50,000 Moderna doses that will be distributed...
Mississippi State Department of Health now has 50,000 Moderna doses that will be distributed this week.(UnityPoint Healt - St. Luke's Hospital)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting the highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi. In a news conference Tuesday morning, MSDH reported 79 new deaths that State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says were unnecessary.

“I’m going to give you a sample of the people we’ve lost from COVID that did not have to die,” Dobbs said. “62-year-old white female, 56-year-old black male,” Dobbs said as he continued listing people who have recently died from the virus.

The fastest growth of cases is among people between the ages of 25-39 and 50-64, MSDH says.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers attended the news conference with Dobbs, strongly advising anyone over 65 not to attend in-person worship services during the holidays.

“We’re seeing exposure in churches, sporting events and social gatherings,” Byers said.

MSDH is also reporting a new record of 234 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

“These numbers are astounding. Long-term care settings have been hit hard,” Dobbs said.

“They are making heroic efforts to care for those residents and keep COVID out as much as possible,” Byers added.

MSDH now has 50,000 Moderna doses that will be distributed this week.

So far, MSDH says 12,600 Pfizer doses have been delivered to five major health systems in Mississippi. This week, the state health agency is sending Moderna doses to all other hospitals.

Dozens of CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and private clinics across the state will also assist MSDH with vaccinations, Byers said.

Even major hospitals have volunteered to help vaccinate other health care workers outside their organization.

Dobbs and Byers said the state has seen 6,000 more deaths than last year and, based on their predictions, is on track to surpass 1,000 COVID-19 deaths this month.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its...
MHP initiates ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign

Latest News

Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
The new bill will deliver cash to businesses and individuals and resources for COVID-19...
Mississippi lawmakers react to passage of new COVID-19 relief bill
The state reports there are 2,526 people with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals right now.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,548 new confirmed cases on Tuesday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases, a record daily number of...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: New single-day high in deaths reported