Advertisement

Dry for Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday evening

Futurecast - Thursday Dec 24 at 1 AM
Futurecast - Thursday Dec 24 at 1 AM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are in the 30s to begin our Tuesday and there may be a few spots with some patchy dense fog this morning. Any fog will dissipate between 8 and 9 a.m. We’ll see increasing cloud cover throughout our Tuesday and I’ll call it partly cloudy overall. High temperatures look to climb into the mid-60s, so it won’t be feeling too much like winter this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the low-40s.

The first half of the day on Wednesday looks to remain dry. Rain chances will increase from west to east throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the heaviest of the rain looks to push through overnight. Thunderstorms are possible in spots, and these storms can lead to heavy downpours. The storms will be elevated in nature and so the strongest winds would likely stay well above the ground; however, an isolated 60 mph wind gust could reach the surface. The tornado threat will stay to the south of our area as storms will more likely be surface-based along the Gulf Coast where dew points climb in the mid-60s.

The main story with this frontal passage will be the cold air that follows it. The rain will likely be out of here before the coldest air arrives. Temperatures Thursday afternoon only look to be in the upper-40s with windy conditions. Morning lows drop look to drop into the mid-20s on Christmas morning. Christmas Day will feature sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its...
MHP initiates ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign

Latest News

Weather - December 21, 2020
Weather - December 21, 2020
Heavy storms will track through East Mississippi and West Alabama Wednesday night and early...
Heavy storms likely Wednesday night
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - December 21st, 2020
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - December 21st, 2020
Futurecast - Monday Dec 21 at 3 PM
Monday morning fog leads to sunny skies