Dry for Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are in the 30s to begin our Tuesday and there may be a few spots with some patchy dense fog this morning. Any fog will dissipate between 8 and 9 a.m. We’ll see increasing cloud cover throughout our Tuesday and I’ll call it partly cloudy overall. High temperatures look to climb into the mid-60s, so it won’t be feeling too much like winter this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the low-40s.

The first half of the day on Wednesday looks to remain dry. Rain chances will increase from west to east throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the heaviest of the rain looks to push through overnight. Thunderstorms are possible in spots, and these storms can lead to heavy downpours. The storms will be elevated in nature and so the strongest winds would likely stay well above the ground; however, an isolated 60 mph wind gust could reach the surface. The tornado threat will stay to the south of our area as storms will more likely be surface-based along the Gulf Coast where dew points climb in the mid-60s.

The main story with this frontal passage will be the cold air that follows it. The rain will likely be out of here before the coldest air arrives. Temperatures Thursday afternoon only look to be in the upper-40s with windy conditions. Morning lows drop look to drop into the mid-20s on Christmas morning. Christmas Day will feature sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s.

