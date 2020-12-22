Heavy storms, gusty winds possible Wednesday night & Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy storms will track through East Mississippi and West Alabama Wednesday night through Thursday morning. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, but heavy rain will be the main impact.

Storm Timing

A few are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. The bigger storms will arrive just after 10 PM in our western areas. The latest timing is as follows:

Storms will impact areas around Philadelphia, Union, Conehatta, House, Tucker, Nanih Waiya, Louisville, and Noxapater between 10 AM Wednesday and 2 AM Thursday.

Storms will impact areas around Meridian, Collinsville, Marion, Decatur, Newton, Lawrence, Hickory, Chunky, DeKalb, Scooba, Enterprise, Quitman, Stonewall, Pachuta, Rose Hill, Garlandville, Bay Springs, Livingston, Epes, Geiger, York, Cuba, and Aliceville between 11 PM Wednesday and 3 AM Thursday.

Storms will impact areas around Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Toxey, Silas, Waynesboro, Shubuta, Demopolis, Linden, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Eutaw, Coffeeville, and Thomasville between 1 AM and 4 AM Thursday.

The storms will exit our area, crossing Highway 43, between 3 AM and 4 AM. Lingering light rain will fade to an end by 7-8 AM Thursday.

Heavy storms and gusty winds will move through East Mississippi and West Alabama between 10 PM Wednesday and 4 AM Thursday. (WTOK)

Impact

Heavy bursts of rain can cause localized flash flooding. That will be the biggest impact. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, too. The Storm Prediction Center has included our area in the “marginal risk” zone, which is a level 1 threat out of 5 level threats. That’s a small threat, and realistically it isn’t likely to be anything more than that isolated damaging wind gust threat.

Christmas Forecast

After the rain ends in the morning, Thursday will end up begin a colder and windy day. The afternoon won’t warm any more than around 45 degrees, and 30s will become likely by Thursday evening. That’s a nice cold ride into our area for Santa. Christmas Day will be sunny and cold. The high temperature will be near 44 degrees. The morning low will be near 23 degrees.

The Next 24 Hours

The next 24 hours will be mostly dry leading up to the overnight storms. This evening will be partly cloudy. We will cool to upper 40s and lower 50s through 10 PM. Clouds will build overnight, but we will stay dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 43 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees. A couple of showers are possible after about 2 PM, but biggest part of the rain will be after 10 PM.

