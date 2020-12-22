Advertisement

Holiday travel amid the pandemic

By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping some people from traveling this holiday season. If you plan to head out on the roads, here are a few tips to keep you safe.

“We just encourage people to plan ahead for any travelling that they’re going to do, make sure that they leave in plenty of time to get to their destination without having to speed,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “Distracted driving comes in lots of forms, not only texting or using a phone, but also when your mind is not where it should be, which is operating that motor vehicle.”

Air traffic at Meridian Regional Airport is down this holiday season, just like it is across the rest of the country.

“You know, it’s really kind of normal in the COVID-era. Traffic nation-wide is down about 70%, and we’re seeing the same thing here in Meridian, even during the holidays when you expect heavier loads than normal, we’re not seeing them,” said Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “I think people are staying home this year.”

Williams said that there a lot of safety measures in place at airports across America.

“There have been several research projects done to show that flying is safe, as far as COVID goes,” Williams said. “The air in the airplane changes many times an hour because of the pressurization system, people are wearing masks.”

For more information on how to stay safe while traveling, visit the CDC website here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020

Latest News

Salvation Army grateful for support, needing more help
Salvation Army grateful for support, needing more help
Military Matters: Working Warriors Today
Military Matters: Working Warriors Today
Newton County placed under mask mandate
Newton County placed under mask mandate
Holiday travel amid the pandemic
Holiday travel amid the pandemic
Newton County is now one of the 78 counties in Mississippi that are under a mask mandate.
Newton County placed under mask mandate