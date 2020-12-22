Holiday travel amid the pandemic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping some people from traveling this holiday season. If you plan to head out on the roads, here are a few tips to keep you safe.

“We just encourage people to plan ahead for any travelling that they’re going to do, make sure that they leave in plenty of time to get to their destination without having to speed,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “Distracted driving comes in lots of forms, not only texting or using a phone, but also when your mind is not where it should be, which is operating that motor vehicle.”

Air traffic at Meridian Regional Airport is down this holiday season, just like it is across the rest of the country.

“You know, it’s really kind of normal in the COVID-era. Traffic nation-wide is down about 70%, and we’re seeing the same thing here in Meridian, even during the holidays when you expect heavier loads than normal, we’re not seeing them,” said Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “I think people are staying home this year.”

Williams said that there a lot of safety measures in place at airports across America.

“There have been several research projects done to show that flying is safe, as far as COVID goes,” Williams said. “The air in the airplane changes many times an hour because of the pressurization system, people are wearing masks.”

For more information on how to stay safe while traveling, visit the CDC website here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.