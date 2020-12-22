Lamar kicks off annual Christmas basketball tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi high school basketball season continued on Monday at Lamar School as the Raiders hosted nine schools for their annual Christmas Bash Basketball Tournament.

The tournament, which kicked off today and will end Wednesday, features both a boys and girls bracket.

Aside from Lamar, schools competing in the tournament include Union, Newton County Academy, Northeast Lauderdale (boys only), Morton (girls only), Sylva Bay Academy, Presbyterian Christian, Laurel Christian and St. Patricks.

Here are both brackets through day one of tournament play:

Boy's Bracket (WTOK Sports)

Girl's Bracket (WTOK Sports)

Times for Tuesday’s matchups:

Girls: Newton County Academy vs. Jackson Academy (3:30 pm), Union vs. Sylva Bay (6:00 pm)

Boys: NE Lauderdale vs. St. Patricks (4:45 pm), Lamar vs. Presbyterian Christian (7:15 pm)

