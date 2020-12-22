Local residents react to latest stimulus plan

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Congress is expected to pass a new stimulus plan and it has a lot of people talking, including local residents.

Newscenter 11 spoke with some people today who shared mixed opinions. One resident said she is satisfied with the proposed $600 per person.

“Whatever someone is giving to me, I’m appreciative,” said Dorene Anderson. “If they give six, if they give three, if they give once a month…I’m always grateful.”

Another said there should have been more payments spread out through the last few months.

“I think they should have had one in between. You have people out here that are struggling, and they had to have their bills paid,” said Mona Gallaspy.

Scarlett Monsour says she wasn’t expecting a second stimulus payment at all and hoped that the economy would be in better shape by now.

“I just honestly really assumed that things would be back to normal by now and that we wouldn’t even need to have to pass - but obviously that’s not the case,” said Monsour.

Most Americans are expected to receive a payment of $600 starting next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.