Advertisement

Meridian native, Miami Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis giving back to hometown for holidays

Meridian native and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is giving back to...
Meridian native and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is giving back to the Queen City this holiday season with a toy drive-by and sanitation items giveaway(Image Management)
By Ellie French
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is giving back to the Queen City this holiday season.

The former Meridian High School football standout has launched “Rae’s Elves”, a charity initiative that will hold three giveaways this week leading up to Christmas. The giveaways include a holiday toy drive-by and sanitation items distribution.

The toy drive-by will take place Tuesday from 2:00-5:30 pm and Wednesday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, located at 1717 45th Ave in Meridian. Gifts will be given out to 700 children ages 5-17.

The sanitation items distribution, which is being done in partnership with United Way of East Mississippi, will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am-noon at Wesley House Community Center, located at 1520 8th Ave in Meridian. The distribution is aimed at providing free sanitation wipes and other items to the city’s homeless.

With the NFL season still underway and travel being restricted due to COVID-19, Davis is appreciative he is still able to make an impact on his hometown while being miles away.

“It’s been a long and tough road to get where I’m at now,” Davis said. “I’m just thankful to be in the position to pay it forward to my hometown and provide the youth and homeless some Christmas cheer this holiday season!”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its...
MHP initiates ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign

Latest News

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
Lamar kicks off annual Christmas basketball tournament
Sports 10PM - December 21, 2020
Sports 6PM - December 21, 2020
Kevin Greene played 15 seasons in the NFL for four teams: the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh...
HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58