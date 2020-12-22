Meridian native, Miami Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis giving back to hometown for holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is giving back to the Queen City this holiday season.

The former Meridian High School football standout has launched “Rae’s Elves”, a charity initiative that will hold three giveaways this week leading up to Christmas. The giveaways include a holiday toy drive-by and sanitation items distribution.

The toy drive-by will take place Tuesday from 2:00-5:30 pm and Wednesday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, located at 1717 45th Ave in Meridian. Gifts will be given out to 700 children ages 5-17.

The sanitation items distribution, which is being done in partnership with United Way of East Mississippi, will be held Tuesday from 9:00 am-noon at Wesley House Community Center, located at 1520 8th Ave in Meridian. The distribution is aimed at providing free sanitation wipes and other items to the city’s homeless.

With the NFL season still underway and travel being restricted due to COVID-19, Davis is appreciative he is still able to make an impact on his hometown while being miles away.

“It’s been a long and tough road to get where I’m at now,” Davis said. “I’m just thankful to be in the position to pay it forward to my hometown and provide the youth and homeless some Christmas cheer this holiday season!”

