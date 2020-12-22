Military Matters: Working Warriors Today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Working Warriors Today is an organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families get access to their benefits as well as find jobs.

Their main office is located in the Olive Branch Thrift Store in Marion.

“We stay booked up all the time here, but olive branch is a perfect wrap down area where veterans with their issues for benefits, help, and jobs can come and get help,” said Counselor Darrell Whited.

Working Warriors Today also assists, trains, and partners with various organizations who provide similar services.

Whited said most people in East Mississippi use their services for benefits.

“The biggest thing would be claims and health benefits. We’ve had a lot of barrel benefits with our Vietnam veterans. We try to get them to come back and get their barrel benefits along with their spouse, in place,” said Whited.

They have had to make major adjustments due to the pandemic because all of their appointments are in person. However, they have extended services to make sure anyone can still get their appointment.

“if they request a service outside, we’ll do it all by video by zoom. If they have that capability, or we can get that capability set up in their home with a computer, we will do it,” said Whited.

If you wish to use the services provided by Working Warriors today, you must have an appointment.

You can schedule an appointment by texting Whited at 256-604-4029.

For more information on the organization, visit www.workingwarriorstoday.com.

