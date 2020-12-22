Mississippi lawmakers react to passage of new COVID-19 relief bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers are weighing in on the new $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress approved Monday night.

The new bill will deliver cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“After months of unnecessary delays, Congress is working to deliver much-needed relief to the American people,” said Sen. U.S. Roger Wicker.

“2020 has been anything but conventional, including unwieldy legislation to maintain federal programs and continue the Covid-19 fight,” said U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“Thanks to Democrats, the COVID relief agreement reached this weekend includes another round of direct payments worth up to 600-dollars per adult or child, rental assistance, eviction moratorium, SNAP benefit expansion, enhanced unemployment insurance, and more,” tweeted Cong. Bennie Thompson.

The bill now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

The relief combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.

It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

On direct payments, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments.

