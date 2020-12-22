Graveside services for Mrs. Mattie Trussell will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. William Brown officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Trussell, 84, of Meridian, who died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her residence. A viewing will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

