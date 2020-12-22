Memorial services for Mrs. Vicki L. Armstrong will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Mike Russell officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Vicki L. Armstrong, age 70, of Lauderdale passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Vicki was married to and tolerated Donald Armstrong for 47 years. She was employed by the Navy Exchange Uniform Center for nearly a decade and in later years she worked for Rite Aid on North Hills. She was known for her holiday attire and spirit. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, peppermints, and Diet Coke.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Donald “Curly” Armstrong; her children, Samantha Strickland, Donna Mathews, Rebecca Agent (Scott), Vincent Armstrong (Cassie), and Dustin Armstrong; eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Janet Keller.

She was preceded in death her son-in-law, James Mark Mathews; sister, Jeanne Wilson; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), Public Education Fund, 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 or online at https://msora.org/get-involved/giving/

Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and in the cemetery.

