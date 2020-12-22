Ole Miss’ Moore named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore is one three national finalists for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday.

The award is presented to the nation’s outstanding receiver, regardless of position. Moore joins Laquon Treadwell, who was a finalist in 2015, as the two Rebels to be named finalists in the award’s history.

The other two finalists for this year’s award are Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. An SEC player is guaranteed to win the award for a third straight season.

Moore, who elected to forgo the remaining games of his Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, leads the nation in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8). The Biletnikoff Award candidate is No. 15 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).

Moore’s 1,193 receiving yards this season ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single season record books, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018. He also concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season. He became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that feat in four straight contests earlier this season.

In the Ole Miss career season record book, Moore finished tied for third in receptions (189), No. 4 in receiving yardage (2,441) and No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (16). He’s the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all of which came in 2020 for the junior.