Pearl River Resort to host fireworks show
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Pearl River Resort is having a New Year’s Eve fireworks show to ring in 2021.
It’s set for 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
|Safety Precautions to be Observed
|Resort management invites the public to safely watch from the rooftop of the Silver Star parking garage. Guests may also use any of the resort’s parking lots to watch from their cars.
The resort asks that all people remain in their vehicles or within close proximity and maintain social distancing. All safety measures and precautions should be followed.
No gatherings will be allowed as there are orders set in place by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
