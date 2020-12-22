Advertisement

Reeves announces additional COVID measures

Newton County has been added to the mask mandate list
As of now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe during this holiday season. The executive orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

The following counties have been under county-wide mask mandates after meeting the certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:

Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

The counties added Tuesday have also met the specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate:

Benton, George, Greene, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Leake, Newton, Pike, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties

As of now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates. The governor urged people to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear masks during the remainder of the holiday season.

“We all need to be extra aware. You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas,” Reeves said.

Read the governor’s order below:

