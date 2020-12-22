Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog

CHATOM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.

Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker discovered his dog had been shot on Saturday.

The man then drove to the home of his son, 32-year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker, who claimed to have killed the animal.

The sheriff says the older man shot first and then the son returned fire with a shotgun.

Both men died from their wounds.

The sheriff calls the family “very dysfunctional.”