Advertisement

Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog

Police lights
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATOM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.

Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker discovered his dog had been shot on Saturday.

The man then drove to the home of his son, 32-year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker, who claimed to have killed the animal.

The sheriff says the older man shot first and then the son returned fire with a shotgun.

Both men died from their wounds.

The sheriff calls the family “very dysfunctional.”

Most Read

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Kiana Ruffin, 24, charged with felony child abuse.
Child abuse suspect gets $1.5 million bond
The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period with its...
MHP initiates ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign

Latest News

Mississippi State Department of Health now has 50,000 Moderna doses that will be distributed...
Dobbs reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, announces new Moderna vaccine distribution plans
The new bill will deliver cash to businesses and individuals and resources for COVID-19...
Mississippi lawmakers react to passage of new COVID-19 relief bill
The state reports there are 2,526 people with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals right now.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,548 new confirmed cases on Tuesday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases, a record daily number of...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: New single-day high in deaths reported