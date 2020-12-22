Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF

Willie Knight died Dec. 20 at approximately 5:45 p.m. at a local hospital. Knight, 67, was serving a life sentence for homicide/murder in Jefferson Davis County. He was sentenced Sept. 25, 1992.



The other inmate, Allen Bullock, died Dec. 21 at approximately 10:20 a.m. at a local hospital. Bullock, 61, was serving a 20-year sentence for child pornography in Adams County. He was sentenced Jan. 16, 2009.



MTC said no foul play is suspected in either case. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.