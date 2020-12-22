Advertisement

Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF

Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital. (Source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died.

Management & Training Corporation manages the facility
Willie Knight died Dec. 20 at approximately 5:45 p.m. at a local hospital. Knight, 67, was serving a life sentence for homicide/murder in Jefferson Davis County. He was sentenced Sept. 25, 1992.

The other inmate, Allen Bullock, died Dec. 21 at approximately 10:20 a.m. at a local hospital. Bullock, 61, was serving a 20-year sentence for child pornography in Adams County. He was sentenced Jan. 16, 2009.

MTC said no foul play is suspected in either case. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2020
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2020

Latest News

Salvation Army grateful for support, needing more help
Salvation Army grateful for support, needing more help
Military Matters: Working Warriors Today
Military Matters: Working Warriors Today
Newton County placed under mask mandate
Newton County placed under mask mandate
Holiday travel amid the pandemic
Holiday travel amid the pandemic
Newton County is now one of the 78 counties in Mississippi that are under a mask mandate.
Newton County placed under mask mandate