UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

