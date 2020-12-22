Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond

His name is Jax
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (Gray News) – Jax the husky got himself into more trouble than he could handle this week after he wandered onto thin ice.

The canine was trapped in the middle of a frozen pond at the Siwanoy Country Club when the Eastchester Fire Department got the call.

“Our Firefighters were called to a local golf course for a dog trapped in ice water,” the Eastchester Professional Firefighters-Local 916 said on Facebook.

“Using specialized ice water rescue equipment, our members acted quickly to reach the dog and bring him to safety!”

Photos from this morning’s Ice Water Rescue! Our Firefighters were called to a local golf course for a dog trapped in...

Posted by Eastchester Professional Firefighters-Local 916 on Monday, December 21, 2020

Tied to a lifeline, firefighter Domenick DiRienzo met Jax in the middle of the pond and helped him swim back to shore.

The shivering husky immediately shook himself off and was given a big hug by his owner.

