Alabama health officials verify allergic reaction to COVID vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that it was notified that a person who received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday experienced anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) several minutes after taking the vaccine and while in required post-vaccine observation.

The patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan Hospital where the vaccine was administered.

ADPH said the patient was stable and appeared to be recovering. The agency said information received is that the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents and, following risk assessment, wished to proceed with vaccine.

Previous anaphylaxis to biologics is a precaution, not a contraindication, to COVID-19 vaccine, according to ADPH.

As required by the emergency use authorization the adverse reaction has been documented and reported to the manufacturer.

As of Wednesday morning, Alabama providers reported 15,286 doses of COVID-10 vaccine had been administered in the state. Nationwide, six people have been reported to have had anaphylaxis after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the only notice that ADPH has received of any allergic reactions in Alabama.

