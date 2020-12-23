Auburn names Bryan Harsin head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bryan Harsin has been named Auburn University’s head football coach.

The university made the official announcement Tuesday night.

Harsin called the Auburn job a special opportunity.

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University. I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football,” Harsin said in a statement. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference, but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships. I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence. I’m very grateful to Allen Greene and Dr. Gogue for this opportunity. Kes, our kids and I can’t wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work! War Eagle!”

The 44-year-old Harsin has spent the last seven seasons as head coach at Boise State where he compiled a record of 69-19 while winning three Mountain West Conference titles.

Harsin is also a former Boise State quarterback, assistant coach and offensive coordinator.

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene called Harsin a proven winner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn family. He’s a proven winner whose record speaks for itself. Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference,” Green said. “I’m grateful to Gen. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and each member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn during this process. We look forward to welcoming Bryan, Kes and their children to the Plains to introduce them to the Auburn family.”

Auburn President Jay Gogue addressed the many rumors about Auburn’s coaching search that have surfaced in the last week and a half.

“We started the search with two goals. We want a coach who will lead our team to consistently compete at the highest levels and to make Auburn proud on and off the field. We found both in Coach Harsin,” Gogue said. “Our search was diligent and thoughtful, and it is unfortunate that so much misinformation was spread in recent days about the process. I appreciate the leadership of Athletics Director Allen Greene and the hard work of members of our search advisory group. Welcome, Coach Harsin, to the Auburn family.”

Harsin’s first head coaching job was at Arkansas State where he replaced Gus Malzahn in 2013. Harsin will once again replace Malzahn for a coaching job.

Malzahn was fired from Auburn on Dec. 13 after eight seasons. The Tigers finished the 2020 regular season with a 6-4 record.

Harsin and his wife Kes have two daughters, Devyn Lynn and Dayn Mykena, and a son, Davis.

