City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.



Commercial Burglary

At 7:24 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.



Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.



Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.



Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.



Residential Burglary

At 11:36 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5400 block of Manning Street. Entry was gained through a window.



Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 11:24 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Three vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.