City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameAddressCharge
KENYATTA WALKER, 1995HOMELESSTRESPASSING, PUBLIC DRUNK, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTRERAS J. WOLFGANG, 1987HOMELESSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF, WILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIAM E, LUMMUS, 19555250 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
NICKI L, BLACKWELL, 1986212 ROBINSON RD STONEWALL, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BREANNA R. THOMAS, 19991010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Felony Arrests

There were no felony arrests.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary
At 7:24 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary
At 11:36 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5400 block of Manning Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 11:24 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Three vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

