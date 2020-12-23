City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Address
|Charge
|KENYATTA WALKER, 1995
|HOMELESS
|TRESPASSING, PUBLIC DRUNK, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CONTRERAS J. WOLFGANG, 1987
|HOMELESS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|WILLIAM E, LUMMUS, 1955
|5250 MINI FARM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|NICKI L, BLACKWELL, 1986
|212 ROBINSON RD STONEWALL, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|BREANNA R. THOMAS, 1999
|1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Felony Arrests
There were no felony arrests.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:24 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:36 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5400 block of Manning Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 11:24 AM on December 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Three vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
