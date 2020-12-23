Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,161 new confirmed cases Wednesday

There are 2,527 people with COVID-19 listed as being in Alabama hospitals.
There are 2,527 people with COVID-19 listed as being in Alabama hospitals.(WVLT)
By WAFF Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 271,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 63,069 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,161 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 4,023 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 31,305 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,527 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 183,625 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

Check county by county numbers here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw483222120
Sumter798243932
Marengo1685269066
Pickens1614268215

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. You may track the numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020

Latest News

Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus
Tony Aldapa, the EMT who gave CPR to a passenger with COVID-19 symptoms on a flight, speaks...
EMT who gave CPR to flight passenger with COVID speaks