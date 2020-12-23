COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,161 new confirmed cases Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 271,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 63,069 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,161 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 4,023 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 31,305 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,527 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 183,625 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

Check county by county numbers here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 483 22 2120 Sumter 798 24 3932 Marengo 1685 26 9066 Pickens 1614 26 8215

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. You may track the numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

