COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,634 new cases, 43 new deaths and 238 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,634 new cases, 43 new deaths and 238 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 200,325 as of December 22.

So far, 4,533 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke11355710427
Kemper63619439
Lauderdale460716836887
Neshoba282913418255
Newton1491327411
Wayne1570256610

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

