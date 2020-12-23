COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,634 new cases, 43 new deaths and 238 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 200,325 as of December 22.

So far, 4,533 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1135 57 104 27 Kemper 636 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4607 168 368 87 Neshoba 2829 134 182 55 Newton 1491 32 74 11 Wayne 1570 25 66 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

