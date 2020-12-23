Heavy rain and storms tonight, bitter cold follows

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are in the 40s this morning for most of us under mostly clear skies. Clouds will quickly increase throughout the morning hours and rain looks to return during the afternoon. The daytime will see a few scattered showers with highs in the upper-60s. After about 10 o’clock tonight, the heaviest rain and storms will arrive from west to east across our area. Storms could contain gusty winds, but should stay below severe limits.

The rain will gradually taper off heading into early Thursday morning. By 8 o’clock Thursday morning, we should be drying out entirely across east Mississippi and west Alabama. Thursday will be cold and windy, with highs only in the mid-40s. Factoring in the wind, it will feel like it’s in the 30s throughout the entire day. Temperatures will drop down into the low-20s by Christmas morning. Christmas will be cold and sunny, with highs only in the mid-40s.

Morning lows will dip down in the mid-20s on Saturday morning. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the 50s. Clouds will increase heading into Sunday as a few showers arrive late in the day. Showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, we look to be dry with highs in the upper-50s. Tuesday looks to be cooler with morning lows around freezing and afternoon highs in the low-50s.

