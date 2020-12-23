Heavy storms tonight precede sharp cooling for Christmas Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy storms with gusty winds are likely tonight through early Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Threat

Occasional showers are possible through the early evening. The bigger storms will track through our area between 10 PM and 4 AM. Heavy rain will be the primary impact. A minimal risk of severe thunderstorms exists, mainly south of I-20 across Clarke and Wayne counties in Mississippi and Choctaw and Marengo counties in Alabama. Even there, the heavy rain is the biggest deal, but we’ll add potential for an isolated damaging wind gust that can snap tree limbs. Even non-severe thunderstorms can cause minor damage.

A line of storms organizing over Arkansas and Louisiana Wednesday afternoon is tracking eastward. Showers are forming ahead of that line of storms, too. The showers are possible through the evening. The line of storms will contain the heaviest rainfall and the biggest threat of any damaging wind gusts.

Timing Tonight’s Storms

Heavy storms will increase between 10 PM and midnight The farther north you are, the early the storms can arrive. The southern end of the line of storms is a little bit slower, so areas south of I-20 may be a bit delayed in the arrival. The storms will exit Mississippi between midnight and 2 AM, then they will cross Highway 43, exiting our West Alabama viewing area between 3 AM and 4 AM. Lingering rain will end between 6 AM and 8 AM.

Christmas Eve

After the storms, Christmas Eve will be cold and windy. The high temperature will happen around midnight. We could be in the lower 60s then, but we will cool to the upper 30s as the storms exit around 6 AM. The rest of the day won’t be any warmer than low-to-mid 40s with wind chills in the low-to-mid 30s.

Christmas Forecast

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and cold. The high temperature will be near 43 degrees. The morning low will be near 24 degrees.

