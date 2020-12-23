Advertisement

How to prevent the Grinch from stealing your Christmas

Be sure to take certain safety measures to protect your home if you plan to travel for the holidays.(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Although healthcare officials are urging families to stay home this Christmas, many are still taking the chance to travel for the holidays.

But aside from protecting yourself from the virus, it’s also important to protect your home while you’re gone from thieves.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun gave some tips on locking things down before you hit the road.

“I would encourage anyone who’s going to be out of town for several days to have a trusted neighbor or someone in the family to pick up newspapers, or mail, or packages that might be left at their home. Making sure garage doors are closed, that if they have any timers, they have lights coming on at different times, so it can signal someone’s at home,” says Calhoun.

He also reminds homeowners to turn off certain electric appliances and Christmas tree lights to prevent fires.

