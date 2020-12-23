Graveside services for Jennifer Pruitt Hearn, 53, of the Ararat Community will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Sidney Hill officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family request that you wear a mask.

Jennifer passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born July 24, 1967, in Butler, Alabama. She was a RN for 25 years.

Survivors include her parents, Earl and Nell Pruitt; daughter, Allie Hearn; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Dakota Hearn; brother, William Earl Pruitt; maternal grandparents, Virgil and Willie J. Tyson; and paternal grandparents, William T. “T Foot” and Ida Pruitt.

Pallbearers: Tracy Taylor, Bobby Ray Pruitt, and James Patterson.

