Local representatives request voter fraud investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some local state leaders are backing Alabama U.S. Sen. Mo Brooks’ call for an investigation into alleged voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Dozens of Mississippi state representatives, including District 84′s Troy Smith and District 83′s Billy Adam Calvert, wrote a letter urging members of the state delegation to support Brooks’ efforts.

“The people in my business, they want to say, ‘well why vote when we think it can be tampered with by humans or machines?’ And that’s a big issue,’ said Smith. “It’s our constitutional right and we want to keep it that way.”

The representatives say they want the delegation to stand with Brooks Jan. 6, 2021, the day that Congress is expected to meet to count electoral votes and officially declare election results.

“Whether you’re on the Republican side or the Democrat side, you want to know that you had a legal, fair election. And once that’s been proved, I think everybody will be at peace with it,” said Calvert.



Democrat state Rep. Charles Young, Jr. shared his opinion on the call for an investigation.



“Losing is losing. You must be a gracious winner and you have to be a gracious loser,” said Young, of Meridian’s District 82. “It’s very apparent that the other side doesn’t have a problem with winning, but they have a very serious issue losing.”



Calvert says there is talk that some members of the Senate could publicly show their support for an investigation soon.

Read a copy of the letter here.

